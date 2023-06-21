Influencer Andrew Tate charged with human trafficking in Romania

BUCHAREST: Influencer Andrew Tate, a self-described misogynist with a large online presence, was indicted in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges, officials said Tuesday (Jun 20).

Tate's brother Tristan and two Romanian women were also charged in the case, which has drawn intense international attention.

The defendants have been referred for trial but the timing of the next steps in the case was not immediately clear.

Romania's anti-organised crime prosecution unit (DIICOT) alleged that the defendants set up a criminal organisation and sexually exploited several victims.

The brothers deny all the accusations, but if found guilty they would face years in prison.

"VINDICATE THEIR REPUTATION"

Police detained the suspects late last year and they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

"While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," 36-year-old Tate's media team said in response to the indictment.

They added the case "allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers' claims of innocence".