Andrew Tate en route to Romania to meet legal obligations pending trafficking probe

BUCHAREST: Online influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan left the United States for Romania on a private flight on Friday (Mar 21) to fulfil legal obligations related to a criminal investigation against them, they said.

The brothers are under investigation in Romania on accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. They have denied all wrongdoing.

"Spending US$185,000 on a private jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper in Romania," Tate posted on social media platform X. "Innocent men don't run. They clear their name in court."

As part of preventative judicial control measures pending the investigation, the Tates are required to regularly check in with police. Their next check-in is due on March 24.

Their return from Florida comes three weeks after Romanian prosecutors lifted a travel ban against them.

A US source familiar with the matter acknowledged that Washington had pressed Bucharest to give the brothers, who have dual US and British citizenship, their passports and allow them to travel.