Andrew Tate to move from jail to house arrest: Romania court

BUCHAREST: A Romanian court on Friday (Mar 31) ordered that controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother be moved from jail to house arrest while they are investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer with millions of online followers, along with his younger brother and two Romanian women, are under investigation for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan, 34, were arrested in late December, and have been held in pre-trial detention ever since, which was again extended last week.

However, an appeals court "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention" and ordered the pair be placed "under house arrest", according to a court ruling, which was seen by AFP.

The brothers - who deny all charges brought against them - were expected to be released later Friday.

Media thronged the entrance to the prison where they are being held.

Arriving there, one of their lawyers, Eugen Vidineac, said he had not been informed of the details of the court's decision.

The brothers have repeatedly said there is no evidence against them, while their lawyers have argued they are not a flight risk and should be released.