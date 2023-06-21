Andrew Tate: From kickboxer to misogynist influencer

LONDON: Flaunting his bulging muscles, cigars and fast cars, Andrew Tate's videos on social media fascinate millions of teenage boys.

Giving tips on how to be successful along with misogynist and sometimes violent maxims, the 36-year-old Briton has said women cannot be independent and blames those who are raped or assaulted.

His controversial output has made him one of the world's best-known influencers.

The former kickboxing champion was indicted for human trafficking and other charges in Romania together with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, prosecutors said on Tuesday (Jun 20).

Romanian police arrested the four late last year. Under preventive detention at first, they were placed under house arrest at the end of March.

Tate has denied any wrongdoing and is continuing to dispense his wisdom on Twitter, where he has grown from 4.8 million to 6.9 million followers since January.

"We will all disappear one day. The difference between me and most is that when I disappear the world still feels my presence", he wrote earlier this year.

In 2022, the words "Andrew Tate" were among the most searched on Google. But many adults only learnt of his existence in recent months, despite his influence on young men in the English-speaking world and beyond.

He went viral in December after he launched a bizarre Twitter attack on climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions", he wrote to her, posting a photo of him filling a Bugatti with petrol.

Thunberg's crushing reply referencing his "smalldickenergy" was retweeted over 570,000 times.

Tate was born in the United States in 1986 and has US citizenship, according to his website.

But after his parents separated, he grew up with his mother and brother in Luton, an economically depressed town north of London. He has lived in Romania for several years.

Before his rise to fame on social media and subsequent arrest, Tate was a professional kickboxer who gained the title of world champion.