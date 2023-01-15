Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets worth US$3.9 million

BUCHAREST: Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday (Jan 14) to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

Romania's National Agency for the Administration of Unavailable Assets said in a statement that it removed a total of 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The total value of the goods, the agency said, is estimated at €3.6 million (US$3.9 million).

About a half-dozen masked law enforcement officers and other officials descended on the compound Saturday to take away the goods. The fleet of automobiles included a blue Rolls-Royce, a Ferrari, a Porsche, a BMW, an Aston Martin and a Mercedes-Benz.

Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 4.5 million followers on Twitter, was arrested on Dec 29 in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.