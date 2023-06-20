Romanian prosecutors send Andrew Tate to trial for human trafficking

BUCHAREST: Romanian prosecutors sent social media influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday (Jun 20) on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation into abuses committed against seven women - accusations they have denied.

The brothers, former kickboxers who have United States and British nationality, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial for human trafficking in Romania.

Tate has millions of online fans, mostly young men, who follow his promotion of an ultra-masculine, luxurious lifestyle. Critics accuse him of misogyny.

The four suspects were held in police custody from Dec 29 last year until Mar 31 before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest, which prosecutors on Tuesday sought to extend.

A judge must decide within three days whether to prolong the detention for 30 days or replace it with a lighter measure.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while Tristan Tate has been charged with instigating others to violence, according to prosecutors.

"We embrace the opportunity (a trial) presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," a spokesperson for the Tates' legal team said.