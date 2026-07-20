Andy Burnham set to take over as new British PM

LONDON: Andy Burnham will on Monday (Jul 20) become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, with an in-tray overflowing with challenges that have trounced his predecessors and little time to make his mark.

The new leader takes over from the unpopular Keir Starmer just two years after the outgoing prime minister led Labour to power in a landslide election victory after 14 years of Conservative rule.

After being asked by King Charles III to form the next government, Burnham, 56, is due to make his first speech Monday outside 10 Downing Street shortly after Starmer has said his farewells.

He will set out "priorities for restoring confidence in government and giving Britain more breathing room" amid the cost-of-living crisis, his team said. Delivering growth and devolving power to regional communities are also expected to feature.

An announcement on his senior Cabinet appointments is also expected on Monday, with all eyes on who will replace Rachel Reeves as finance minister.

The former mayor of Greater Manchester, nicknamed the "King of the North", was parachuted in by the Labour Party after Starmer resigned last month, with MPs viewing him as the party's best chance of reining in Nigel Farage's anti-immigration Reform UK party.