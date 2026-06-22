Who is Andy Burnham, the frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister?

LONDON: After spending decades in British politics, Andy Burnham now appears closer than ever to the top job.

The former Greater Manchester mayor has emerged as the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister after Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday (Jun 22), triggering a leadership contest that could reshape the Labour Party and the country’s political direction.

Starmer's departure followed a series of missteps, internal dissent and disastrous local election results, prompting almost a quarter of his Labour MPs to call for him to go.

Calls for change intensified after Burnham's decisive return to parliament in a by-election in Makerfield, northern England.

With nominations for a new Labour leader set to open in July, Burnham said he would put himself forward to enter the contest.

FROM WESTMINSTER TO MANCHESTER - AND BACK

Born in a pocket of northwest England between Liverpool and Manchester, Burnham was the son of a British Telecom engineer and a receptionist. He joined the Labour Party as a teenager and went on to study at the University of Cambridge.

The 56-year-old entered parliament in 2001 and rose through the ranks under Tony Blair, later serving in the Cabinet of Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010, holding senior roles including health secretary.

Despite his ministerial experience, Burnham twice failed to secure the Labour leadership, losing bids in 2010 and 2015.

In 2017, he stepped away from national politics to become mayor of Greater Manchester - a move that would redefine his political identity.

Over three mayoral terms, Burnham oversaw the regeneration of Manchester’s urban core, backed the creation of the publicly controlled Bee Network transport system and pushed for greater devolution of powers from central government.

After he comfortably defeated his Reform opponent to return to parliament, Burnham signalled his intent to challenge Starmer, framing the moment as a potential “turning point” in British politics.

He is also seen as a "Reform slayer", a politician who has a chance of keeping the hard-right populist party of veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage at bay.