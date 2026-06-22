Who is Andy Burnham, the frontrunner to become the next UK prime minister?
Andy Burnham, who became the mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017, has made clear his intention to lead Labour.
LONDON: After spending decades in British politics, Andy Burnham now appears closer than ever to the top job.
The former Greater Manchester mayor has emerged as the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister after Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday (Jun 22), triggering a leadership contest that could reshape the Labour Party and the country’s political direction.
Starmer's departure followed a series of missteps, internal dissent and disastrous local election results, prompting almost a quarter of his Labour MPs to call for him to go.
Calls for change intensified after Burnham's decisive return to parliament in a by-election in Makerfield, northern England.
With nominations for a new Labour leader set to open in July, Burnham said he would put himself forward to enter the contest.
FROM WESTMINSTER TO MANCHESTER - AND BACK
Born in a pocket of northwest England between Liverpool and Manchester, Burnham was the son of a British Telecom engineer and a receptionist. He joined the Labour Party as a teenager and went on to study at the University of Cambridge.
The 56-year-old entered parliament in 2001 and rose through the ranks under Tony Blair, later serving in the Cabinet of Gordon Brown from 2007 to 2010, holding senior roles including health secretary.
Despite his ministerial experience, Burnham twice failed to secure the Labour leadership, losing bids in 2010 and 2015.
In 2017, he stepped away from national politics to become mayor of Greater Manchester - a move that would redefine his political identity.
Over three mayoral terms, Burnham oversaw the regeneration of Manchester’s urban core, backed the creation of the publicly controlled Bee Network transport system and pushed for greater devolution of powers from central government.
After he comfortably defeated his Reform opponent to return to parliament, Burnham signalled his intent to challenge Starmer, framing the moment as a potential “turning point” in British politics.
He is also seen as a "Reform slayer", a politician who has a chance of keeping the hard-right populist party of veteran Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage at bay.
RISE OF "MANCHESTERISM"
As mayor, Burnham developed what he calls “Manchesterism” - a political approach centred on regional empowerment and economic rebalancing away from London.
His national profile rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he publicly clashed with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson over financial support for northern regions. The standoff cemented his image as a defender of areas that feel overlooked by Westminster.
It earned him the nickname “King of the North,” a reference to the popular TV series Game of Thrones. It's a nod to his push for his home region and his barely disguised political ambition.
“What we’ve built in Greater Manchester needs to go national,” Burnham said during his by-election campaign, promising lower energy bills, improved transport and better job opportunities for young people. “I know what it is to turn places around.”
Central to his pitch is a rejection of “trickle-down economics”, which he argues has failed communities outside the capital.
Burnham has also drawn praise for supporting the campaign for justice for victims of the Hillsborough disaster, when 97 Liverpool football fans were killed in a crush at a game in Sheffield in 1989. Years of advocacy led by victims’ families exposed mistakes and wrongdoing by police, who initially spread a false narrative blaming drunken fans, and extracted an apology from the government.
MOMENTUM AND LIMITS
Burnham’s political appeal lies partly in his persona. Often dressed in open-necked shirts and jeans rather than suits, he presents himself as an amiable northern everyman who spends spare time playing football or spinning 1990s tunes during DJ battles.
Supporters describe him as a strong communicator who connects easily with voters.
Makerfield voter Ellen Picton, 66, said she was “absolutely thrilled” by Burnham's victory. “I believe that he’s a man for the common people,” she said. “Andy is like one of us, and he understands what we are going through."
For some in the party, he represents a figure capable of reconnecting Labour with voters who have drifted away - particularly outside London and the southeast.
But doubts remain.
Critics argue that Burnham’s policy platform lacks detail, especially on how to fund ambitious spending commitments. Others question whether his success in Greater Manchester can translate into nationwide appeal, given the differing priorities of voters across the UK.
“Calling him King of the North in some ways, I think, raises the question of whether he can also be King of the South, King of the East and King of the West,″ said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.
“However, he does seem to have the kind of X factor that encourages people to think of him as not an ordinary politician, somebody who can communicate with normal people, someone who can speak human.”
Nonetheless, Burnham now has momentum that could propel him into 10 Downing Street.
"Andy Burnham is probably one of the most popular politicians in the country,” Bale said. “Although, to be honest, that is not saying much.”
Attention now turns to whether Burnham will become party leader without a contest, as many Labour MPs have called for, or whether another candidate would step forward.