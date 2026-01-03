Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Gaza's Rafah crossing

Jolie and the Egyptian authorities have yet to officially comment on the visit.



The Rafah border crossing was set to be reopened under the ceasefire in effect in Gaza since October, but has so far remained closed.



In a joint statement on Friday, Egypt and six other countries including Saudi Arabia, "urged the international community to pressure Israel, as the occupying power, to immediately lift the constraints on the entry and distribution of essential supplies" to Gaza.



In early December, Israel announced that the Rafah crossing would be opened only for those wishing to leave Gaza, prompting Cairo to deny that it had approved such a move so swiftly.



Jolie, one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, stepped down from her role as special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency at the end of 2022 after more than 20 years of service, saying she wanted to work on broader humanitarian issues.