Anger and disbelief amidst the rubble in Ukraine's Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine: On a residential street in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, debris was strewn all around, blood stained the ground and the bodies of people carried from destroyed homes lay covered in blankets.

Some survivors of the barrage by Russian forces sat silently where they could, staring at the carnage. Others helped rescue workers to search the rubble for anyone alive or dead, according to a Reuters witness.

The scenes in Ukraine's second-largest city this week were a reminder of the ferocity of the war in some parts of Ukraine.

While the outskirts of the capital Kyiv to the west have come under shell and missile attack, the fate of Kharkiv, which is geographically and culturally close to Russia, has so far been worse.

According to officials on Wednesday, in the last 24 hours at least 21 people have been killed and 112 wounded in the strategic eastern Ukrainian city, which lies just a few kilometres from the Russian border on major routes leading north to south and east to west.

Later in the day they said four more had died and nine were wounded as air and rocket strikes continued. Although under siege, Kharkiv has not yet fallen to Russian forces.