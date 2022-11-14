Anger, defiance in famous Istanbul area rocked by blast

ISTANBUL: Istanbul's popular Istiklal Avenue was still buzzing with tourists and onlookers late Sunday afternoon (Nov 13), hours after a deadly blast rocked the area.

One couple ran down the street, tears in their eyes.

Hours earlier the explosion, which Turkey's president said had "a smell of terror", tore through the busy shopping street, killing six and wounding dozens more.

The lower part of the avenue remained accessible after the explosion, but a police cordon blocked off the rest of the popular thoroughfare just ahead of the imposing gates of Galatasaray high school.

Most shops, usually open until late, pulled down their shutters after the blast, but some stayed open in a show of defiance.

"We are not afraid, we heard the explosion but we are open as long as the police don't come and ask us to close," said Mustafa Guler, manager of the Keyif Nevizade restaurant in the neighbourhood.