Anger in Germany at Musk attempt to 'influence' opinions on election

BERLIN: Germany's government said Monday (Dec 30) that US billionaire tech baron Elon Musk is trying to sway February elections by praising the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), a move strongly rejected by major parties.

Musk—a key supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming "efficiency czar"—posted on his social media platform X this month that "only the AfD can save Germany."

He then doubled down on the claim with an opinion piece in a German Sunday newspaper. The Tesla Motors CEO also wrote that his investment in Germany gave him the right to comment on the country’s condition.

"MUSK IS TRYING TO EXERT INFLUENCE"

On Monday, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said, "It is a fact that Elon Musk is trying to exert influence on the parliamentary election."

"In Germany, elections are decided by voters at the ballot box," she told a regular press conference, adding that the country's "elections are a matter for Germans".

Europe's biggest economy will head to the polls on February 23 after the collapse of centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government last month.

Hoffmann said Musk "is free to express his opinion, but one doesn't have to share it".

She also pointed out that the AfD is being monitored by Germany's domestic intelligence service on suspicion of being right-wing extremists and that it has already been recognized as such in some German states.