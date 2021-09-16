Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Angry France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australian deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Angry France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australian deal

Angry France says Biden acted like Trump to sink Australian deal
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at a news conference on Sep 10, 2021. Jens Schlueter/Pool via REUTERS
16 Sep 2021 04:18PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 04:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France accused US President Joe Biden of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was pushed aside from one of the world's most lucrative defence deals that it had signed with Australia for submarines.

The United States, Britain and Australia said earlier they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire US nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the US$40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

"This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr Trump used to do," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on franceinfo radio.

"It's a break in trust and I am extremely angry."

Related:

Australia in 2016 selected French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new submarine fleet worth US$40 billion to replace its more than two-decades-old Collins submarines.

Just two weeks ago, the Australian defence and foreign ministers had reconfirmed the deal to their French counterparts.

But the deal has been beset by issues and delays due to Canberra's requirement that the majority of the manufacturing and components be sourced locally.

Perhaps anticipating Paris' reaction, Biden said on Wednesday (Sep 15) night that France remained a "key partner in the Indo-Pacific zone". 

Source: Reuters/vc

Related Topics

Australia France

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us