Japanese anime grips US audiences, with soaring demand fuelling a billion dollar market

NEW YORK: The demand for anime has been soaring in the United States, with the country believed to be the biggest market outside of Japan.

The multi-billion dollar anime industry is expected to continue growing throughout the decade, with a major driver of that being demand in the US, analysts have predicted.

In 2020, the global anime market was worth around US$22 billion, according to market research and consulting group Precedence Research.

This is predicted to grow to about US$50 billion in 2030.