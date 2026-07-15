UK police say former minister Widdecombe's murder was a targeted attack

LONDON: British counter-terrorism police said on Tuesday (Jul 14) that former government minister Ann Widdecombe, who was found murdered at her home last week, was clearly targeted, adding that officers were still working to establish the motive.

"It is clear that this was a targeted attack. We are still working to understand the extent of any planning or preparation and the motivation that sits behind that attack," Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Britain's counter terrorism policing, told reporters.

Taylor declined to comment on the attacker's motive, saying: "It is a complex investigation. It would be wrong for me to try and ascribe either an ideology (to the attacker) or what that motivation might be at this stage."

Local police arrested a white British man late on Saturday on suspicion of her murder. Counter-terrorism officers, who took over the investigation on Monday, have since rearrested him on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Taylor said the terrorism investigation was running in parallel to the investigation into Widdecombe's murder.