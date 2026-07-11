UK police launch murder probe into ex-MP's death 

REALITY TV

Years later, she endeared herself to the public when she appeared in 2010 on the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" show where celebrities with no dance experience are paired with a professional partner.



Her "galumphing" moves, as she described her dance style, helped her survive to the show's quarter-finals thanks to the vote from the public, who cheered on her ability to laugh at herself.



"For many, of course, she will be best (or worst?) remembered for her unforgettable appearances on Strictly," her management agency Cloud9 said in a statement.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the news of the murder inquiry was "really shocking" and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the circumstances "extremely distressing".



Widdecombe joined the Brexit Party led by Nigel Farage in 2019, and served as a European MEP between 2019 and 2020.



"She played a decisive role in getting Brexit over the line and will be missed by us all," Farage said.



Her Strictly appearance was however to turn her into a reality TV star, when she joined such shows as "Celebrity Big Brother".