Another major storm, Milton, due to hit Florida on heels of Helene

Florida on Sunday (Oct 6) prepared for the state's largest evacuation since 2017 as Tropical Storm Milton intensified in the Gulf of Mexico on its path toward Florida's western coast, coming on the heels of the devastating Hurricane Helene.

Milton was expected to reach hurricane strength by the time of its projected landfall on Wednesday morning, most likely hitting near the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, the US National Hurricane Center said.

It had the potential to affect areas already wrecked by Helene, which made landfall further north on Sep 26.