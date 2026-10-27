Anthropic points to AI dangers, soaring sales in IPO filing

WASHINGTON: Anthropic, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies, on Monday (Oct 26) made public its plans to sell shares on the stock market, revealing soaring sales but also potentially dire safety risks in a major test of whether the AI boom can deliver profits.



Its filing warns investors of dangers ranging from its conflict with the Trump administration to AI systems acting on their own, alongside huge spending commitments on computing power.



The listing would be the first by one of the standalone companies leading the race to build advanced AI, ahead of its main rival OpenAI, the ChatGPT-maker, which has pushed back its own market debut to next year.



It also follows the June listing of SpaceX, which owns Elon Musk's AI venture xAI and saw its shares fall sharply after a strong debut.

A disappointing reception for Anthropic could dent investor enthusiasm for AI, a sector that has become a key driver of the US economy amid worries of a market bubble.



According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is aiming to go public the week of Nov 16, though the timing could change.



The offering could raise as much as US$100 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) that could value Anthropic at between US$1.5 trillion and US$2 trillion, the Wall Street Journal added, citing people familiar with the matter.