Traders have also been spooked by the US Commerce Department's move to close a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia's powerful AI chips remotely, adding to worries that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose further restrictions on the sector.



It comes after Nvidia's high-profile founder and CEO Jensen Huang had to resign following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.



The chip giant, which has endured a long period of losses, slumped by 14.01 per cent at the close in New York on Friday, despite posting massive profits earlier in the week.



In Asian trading Friday, the Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei stock markets - home to the region's leading AI-linked firms - tumbled between five and 6.2 per cent.



Europe's main stock markets all fell back significantly by close of trading, with shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumping more than 20 per cent after it posted a bigger first-half loss than expected.



The report came amid the worldwide hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, the latest in the hugely popular Rockstar Games series, which took a record US$3.79 billion in opening day retail sales this week.