Anti-Hamas slogans chanted at hundreds-strong protest in Gaza: witnesses

"I don't know who organised the protest," said Mohammed, a demonstrator who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals.



"I took part to send a message on behalf of the people: Enough with the war," he said, adding that he had seen "members of the Hamas security forces in civilian clothing breaking up the protest".



Majdi, another protester who did not wish to give his full name, said the "people are tired".



"If Hamas leaving power in Gaza is the solution, why doesn't Hamas give up power to protect the people?" he asked.