Anti-Hamas slogans chanted at hundreds-strong protest in Gaza: witnesses

Israel regularly calls for Gazans to mobilise against the militat movement that has been in power in the territory since 2007.The Gaza Strip has been devastated by more than 17 months of war between Israel and Hamas, with the humanitarian situation again deteriorating after Israel blocked the passage of aid into the territory on March 2 in an attempt to force the militants to release Israeli hostages.Since Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza , at least 792 Palestinians have been killed, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.The war was sparked by the militant group's Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.Israel's retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 50,021 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry.