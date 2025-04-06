Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, across US cities

She said she drove down to attend the rally to protest Trump’s policies on “everything from immigration to the DOGE stuff to the tariffs this week, to education. I mean, our whole country is under attack, all of our institutions, all the things that make America what it is.”



The crowd around the memorial continued to build throughout the day. Some carried Ukrainian flags, and others wore Palestinian keffiyeh scarves and carried “Free Palestine” signs, while Democrats from the US House of Representatives blasted Trump's policies on stage.

Wayne Hoffman, 73, a retired money manager from West Cape May, New Jersey, said he was concerned about Trump's economic policies, including his widespread use of tariffs.



"It's going to cost the farmers in the red states. It's going to cost people their jobs - certainly their 401Ks. People have lost tens of thousands of dollars," Hoffman said.