Anti-war protester in studio disrupts live Russian state TV news

LONDON: An anti-war protester interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One on Monday (Mar 14), holding up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouting slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.

The sign, in English and Russian, read: "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." Another phrase, which looked like "Russians against war", was partly obscured.

The extraordinary act of dissent took place on day 19 of the war which began when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it calls a special military operation.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter.

The protester could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report to remove her from the screen.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the protester in his nightly video address:

"I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones," Zelenskyy said. "And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war."

"Wow, that girl is cool," Kira Yarmysh, spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Twitter.

She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up more than 2.6 million views.