'Anyone but Draghi': How an Italian presidential bid fell flat

ROME: Last weekend, for perhaps the first time in his gilded career, Mario Draghi missed out on a promotion.

He was the bookmakers' hot favourite to become president of Italy. He himself made clear he wanted the prestigious post, with its seven-year term and considerable political clout.

But over a week of repeated ballots, the 74-year-old premier never got more than five votes from the 1,009 parliamentarians and regional delegates who took part in the election.

Claudio Borghi, a deputy from the rightist League party, was involved in the fraught negotiations to elect a new head of state, trying to persuade undecided lawmakers to back a candidate from his own conservative camp.

"Some said no, some said they would think about it, but the message I got from most of them was that they would consider voting for anyone but Draghi," Borghi told Reuters.

So what went wrong for the former European Central Bank chief who rode to Italy's rescue a year ago, coming out of retirement to become prime minister after one of Rome's frequent government collapses?

Interviews with more than a dozen Italian parliamentarians reveal Draghi's bid faced high hurdles from the start, though these were largely overlooked by many commentators who viewed him as a virtual shoo-in for the coveted presidential role.

Foremost among these obstacles was the fact that if Draghi changed jobs, his government would have automatically fallen, potentially triggering elections a year ahead of schedule which most lawmakers, fearful of losing their seats and pension rights, were anxious to avoid.

Yet this was not the only problem. The vote saw tactical missteps by Draghi and showed his unpopularity among rank-and-file politicians, many of whom feel he has cut them out of the decision-making process and ridden roughshod over parliament.

Draghi's sometimes high-handed manner has also won him enemies in the cabinet, well-placed government sources say, meaning only a few members of his coalition team tried to fight his corner as the vote progressed.

Reuters conversations with more than a dozen politicians of all stripes suggest Draghi is respected, but little loved.

The prime minister's office declined to comment on why Draghi had not won election.