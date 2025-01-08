Appeals court rejects Trump bid to delay hush money sentencing

Merchan has also said he was not inclined to impose jail time on the former and future president.



Trump lashed out at Merchan during a press conference on Tuesday, calling him a "crooked judge" and complaining about a gag order issued in the case.



Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up a payment made to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election to stop her from revealing an alleged 2006 sexual encounter.



Trump was certified as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on Monday, four years after his supporters rioted at the US Capitol as he sought to overturn his 2020 defeat.



Trump's attorneys had sought to have the case dismissed on multiple grounds, including the Supreme Court's landmark ruling last year that former US presidents have sweeping immunity from prosecution for a range of official acts committed while in office.