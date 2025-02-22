Arab leaders meet in Saudi Arabia to hash out Gaza plan

FINANCING

Arab leaders see an alternative plan for Gaza's reconstruction as essential after Trump pointed to the scale of the task as a justification for relocating its Palestinian inhabitants.



Cairo has yet to release the details of its proposal, but former Egyptian diplomat Mohamed Hegazy outlined a plan "in three technical phases over a period of three to five years".



The first phase, lasting six months, would focus on "early recovery" and the removal of debris, he said.



The second would require an international conference to set out detailed plans for reconstruction and restoring infrastructure.



The final phase would see the provision of housing and services and the establishment of a "political track to implement the two-state solution", an independent Palestine alongside Israel.



An Arab diplomat familiar with Gulf affairs said: "The biggest challenge facing the Egyptian plan is how to finance it.



"It would be inconceivable for Arab leaders to meet without reaching a common vision, but the main thing lies in the content of this vision and the ability to implement it."



Krieg said it was a "unique opportunity" for the "Saudis to rally all the other GCC countries, plus Egypt and Jordan, around on this matter, to find a common position to answer what is a kind of very coercive statement that Trump has been making".