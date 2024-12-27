Arab League urges Iran not to fuel 'strife' in Syria

CAIRO: The Arab League regional bloc called on Iran on Thursday (Dec 26) not to fuel "strife" in Syria, after the ouster of Tehran ally President Bashar al-Assad ended decades of rule by his clan.

Assad's government crumbled on December 8 and he fled for Russia, another key backer of his rule, after an Islamist-led coalition of fighters wrested control of city after city until they reached Damascus.

With Assad's fall, Iran lost a key ally in the region, just as its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah emerged massively weakened but not crushed from a year of war with Israel.