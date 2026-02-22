Arab, Muslim countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's right to Middle East land

JERUSALEM: Arab and Islamic countries issued a joint condemnation on Sunday (Feb 22) of remarks by United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, who suggested Israel had a biblical right to a vast swath of the Middle East.

Huckabee, a former Baptist minister and a fervent Israel supporter, was speaking on the podcast of far-right commentator and Israel critic Tucker Carlson.

In an episode released on Friday, Carlson pushed Huckabee on the meaning of a biblical verse sometimes interpreted as saying that Israel is entitled to the land between the River Nile in Egypt and the Euphrates in Syria and Iraq.

In response, Huckabee said: "It would be fine if they took it all."

When pressed, however, he continued that Israel was "not asking to take all of that", adding: "It was somewhat of a hyperbolic statement."

The backlash widened sharply on Sunday as more than a dozen Arab and Islamic governments - alongside three major regional organisations - issued a joint statement denouncing the US diplomat's comments as "dangerous and inflammatory".

The statement, released by the United Arab Emirates' foreign ministry, was signed by the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria and the State of Palestine, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

They said the comments contravene the United Nations Charter and efforts to de-escalate the Gaza war and advance a political horizon for a comprehensive settlement.