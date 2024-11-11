Arab, Muslim leaders fly to Saudi for talks on Mideast wars

RIYADH: Arab and Muslim leaders have begun arriving in Saudi Arabia for a summit scheduled for Monday (Nov 10) that will focus on Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon, Saudi state media said.

The Saudi foreign ministry announced the summit in late October, during the first meeting of an "international alliance" pushing for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Attendees will "discuss the continued Israeli aggression on the Palestinian territories and the Lebanese Republic, and the current developments in the region," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

It comes one year after a similar gathering in Riyadh of the Cairo-based Arab League and the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during which leaders condemned Israeli forces' actions in Gaza as "barbaric".