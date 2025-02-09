Arab nations slam Netanyahu remarks on Palestinian state on Saudi land

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries on Sunday (Feb 9) condemned remarks by Israel's prime minister who appeared to suggest in an interview that a Palestinian state could be established on Saudi territory.

Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks, which some Israeli media characterised as a joke, came with the region already on edge over the potential displacement of Palestinians after United States President Donald Trump first floated the idea of moving Gazans to neighbouring countries.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Sunday that the thinking behind Netanyahu's remarks "is unacceptable and reflects a complete detachment from reality", adding that such ideas "are nothing more than mere fantasies or illusions".

The Saudi foreign ministry, meanwhile, noting the importance of the Palestinian issue to the Arab world, stressed "its categorical rejection to such statements that aim to divert attention from the continuous crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian brothers in Gaza".

A ministry statement welcomed "the condemnation, disapproval and total rejection announced by the brotherly countries towards what Benjamin Netanyahu stated regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people".