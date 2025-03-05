Arab states adopt Egyptian alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera'

ALTERNATIVE TO TRUMP PLAN

Egypt, Jordan and Gulf Arab states have for almost a month been consulting over an alternative to Trump's ambition for an exodus of Palestinians and a US rebuild of Gaza, which they fear would destabilise the entire region.



A draft final communique from the summit seen earlier by Reuters firmly rejected the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.



Egypt's Reconstruction Plan for Gaza is a 112-page document that includes maps of how its land would be re-developed and dozens of colourful AI-generated images of housing developments, gardens and community centres. The plan includes a commercial harbour, a technology hub, beach hotels and an airport.



Israel was unlikely to oppose an Arab entity taking responsibility for Gaza's government if Hamas was off the scene, said a source familiar with the matter.



But an Israeli official told Reuters that Israel's war aims from the beginning have been to destroy Hamas' military and governing capabilities.



"Therefore, if they are going to get Hamas to agree to demilitarise, it needs to be immediately. Nothing else will be acceptable," the official said.



Sources familiar with Hamas said the group had only lost a few thousand fighters in the Gaza war, in which more than 48,000 people have been killed, according to Palestinian health officials.



Israeli officials say around 20,000 Hamas fighters have been killed and the group has been destroyed as an organized military formation.