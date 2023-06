Archaeologists in Peru find 3,000 year-old mummy in Lima

LIMA: Peruvian archaeologists have discovered an approximately 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, they said on Wednesday (Jun 14), the latest discovery in the Andean nation dating to pre-Hispanic times.

Students from San Marcos University and researchers initially found remains of the mummy's hair and skull in a cotton bundle during excavation, before uncovering the rest of the mummy.

The mummy was probably from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1500 and 1000 BC, archaeologist Miguel Aguilar said, and was associated with the construction of temples built in a U-shape that pointed toward the sunrise.