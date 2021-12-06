Argentina detects first Omicron COVID-19 case, health ministry says

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a person who had travelled from South Africa, the South American country's Health Ministry said late on Sunday (Dec 5).

The passenger is a 38-year-old resident of the western Argentine province of San Luis, who arrived on Nov 30 from South Africa on a flight via the United States and has been in isolation since.

The Omicron variant has spooked global markets and led to renewed border restrictions.

Argentina joined Brazil, Mexico and Chile on the list of Latin American countries where cases of the new variant have been detected.