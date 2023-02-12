Logo
World

Argentina issues health warnings amid record heat
World

Argentina issues health warnings amid record heat

Argentina issues health warnings amid record heat

A corn plant affected by drought in Buenos Aires province, Argentina in January (Photo: AFP/File/Luis ROBAYO)

12 Feb 2023 02:16AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2023 02:16AM)
BUENOS AIRES: Suffering under the worst heat wave in more than six decades, Argentina has issued health warnings to nine southern and central provinces, the National Meteorological Service, said Saturday (Feb 11).

This is the eighth heat wave to hit the country in this Southern Hemisphere summer, with temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius.

Over the past decade, Argentina has never seen more than four or five such heat waves per season, the SMN said.

The three months from November through January were the warmest such period since 1961 - about 1.7 degrees Celsius higher than normal, the weather service said.

While occasional heat waves are normal, climate change has made them "more persistent and more intense" on every continent, even in Argentina's mountainous Patagonia region, meteorologist Enzo Campetella told AFP.

Buenos Aires residents awoke Saturday to temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius with a predicted high of 38 degrees Celsius, which would be the highest in February in 61 years.

The SMN issued an "orange alert" Saturday for the provinces of Corrientes, Misiones, San Luis, Mendoza, La Pampa and Buenos Aires, as well as a "yellow alert" for Cordoba, Entre Rios and San Juan.

In Patagonia, temperatures hit 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday along the coast of Rio Negro province, but shifting winds brought welcome cooling.

The La Nina cycle of the El Nino weather phenomenon brought historically high temperatures throughout Argentina last year, leading to crop losses estimated at some US$10 billion, according to the Rosario Grain Exchange.

Source: AFP

