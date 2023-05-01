Logo
World

Armed attack kills 10 in Ecuador port Guayaquil
World

Police officers cover a crime scene where colleagues were killed in response to prisoner transfers from overcrowded prisons, prompting President Guillermo Lasso to declare a state of emergency in two provinces, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Nov 1, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Santiago Arcos)

01 May 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 04:01AM)
An armed attack has killed 10 people in the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil, the public prosecutor's office of Ecuador and police reported on Sunday (Apr 30). Three people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

A rifle and 9-millimeter caliber guns were found at the scene, the Ecuadorean Prosecutor's Office posted on its Twitter account.

"We believe that this has to do with a struggle between organized criminal groups over the fight for territorial control," National Police Commander William Villaroel told a news conference.

"At the moment, our investigation and intelligence units are carrying out operational actions in order to identify those responsible," the National Police tweeted earlier on Sunday. There were no immediate arrests.

The Ecuadorean government declared a state of emergency in early April in Guayaquil and surrounding areas in an effort to curb surging violence in the Pacific port city. The measure includes a curfew from 1am until 5am.

The South American country recently authorised civilians to carry and use guns for personal defence amid an increase in crime that the government has blamed on drug trafficking gangs.

Source: Reuters/ec

