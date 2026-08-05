Armed man arrested at Trump LA golf course before president's visit

LOS ANGELES: An armed man was arrested at President Donald Trump's golf course in Los Angeles two days before the US leader's visit on Tuesday (Aug 4), the local sheriff's office said.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele from nearby Downey, California, was arrested on Sunday afternoon at the golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Plainclothes federal agents spotted him "walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities", the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Trump arrived by helicopter at the golf club Tuesday evening to attend a fundraising dinner hosted by the Republican National Committee.

WEAPONS FOUND

During the suspect's detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow-point ammunition from the suspect's pants pocket, according to the statement.

Deputies then searched the suspect's vehicle and recovered a loaded pistol, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.

Investigators from the sheriff's department and the FBI's counterterrorism unit later searched Taele's home, where they found an assault-style rifle, a pistol, a bulletproof vest, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, two radios and "multiple notebooks containing concerning statements".

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will decide whether to file charges after investigators presented the case on Tuesday morning.