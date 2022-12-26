Logo
World

Around 10 people buried in Austrian avalanche: Report
World

Rescue workers stand near the site where an avalanche buried 10 skiers in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area on Arlberg, Austria, on Dec 25, 2022. (Photo: Police Vorarlberg/Handout via REUTERS)

26 Dec 2022 04:38AM (Updated: 26 Dec 2022 04:38AM)
Around 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) reported, adding that one person had been rescued.

The avalanche occurred at about 3pm, APA said, adding that several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.

"We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts," APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.

Lech/Zuers markets itself as "one of the best ski areas in the world" and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

The resort's website said that the ski area was closed as of 5pm on Sunday and that there would be an update on skiing at 8am on Monday. A spokesperson for the resort could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: Reuters/ec

