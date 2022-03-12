'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelenskyy

KYIV: "Around 1,300" Ukrainian troops have been killed since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour, the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Mar 12) as Moscow's forces closed in on the capital Kyiv.

Zelenskyy made the disclosure at a media briefing, the first time Kyiv had given such a toll since the beginning of fighting. On Mar 2, Russia said it had lost nearly 500 soldiers, but has not updated the figure since.

The Ukrainian president claimed that Russia had lost "around 12,000 men".

It's "a ratio of one to 10, but that doesn't make me happy", he said.

The Russian army has committed around 150,000 soldiers to the invasion of Ukraine.