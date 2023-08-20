Around 30,000 ordered to flee wildfires in western Canada's British Columbia

KELOWNA: Around 30,000 people were under orders on Saturday (Aug 19) to evacuate their homes in western Canada's British Columbia, provincial officials said, as a raging wildfire bore down on the city of Kelowna.

"The situation is highly dynamic and the numbers are changing all the time, but as of now we are currently hovering at about 30,000 people on evacuation order and an additional 36,000 people on evacuation alert," said Bowinn Ma, British Columbia's minister of emergency management and climate readiness.

Kelowna, a city of 150,000, was choked with thick smoke as it became the latest population centre hit in a summer of dramatic wildfires across Canada that has left millions of acres scorched.

"We cannot stress strongly enough how critical it is to follow evacuation orders when they are issued," Ma said at a news conference.

"They are a matter of life and death not only for the people in those properties, but also for the first responders who will often go back to try to implore people to leave."