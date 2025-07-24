Arsenal edge AC Milan 1-0 in Singapore pre-season opener

SINGAPORE: Arsenal began their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 win over Italian side AC Milan at the National Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday (July 23), with Bukayo Saka scoring the only goal in front of more than 22,800 fans.

Manager Mikel Arteta fielded a strong starting lineup that included regulars Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Ben White. Christian Norgaard, a summer signing from Brentford, made his debut for the Gunners, while fellow arrivals Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi were named on the bench.

Arsenal controlled possession in the first half but failed to capitalise on their dominance. Arteta made six changes at the break, introducing Arrizabalaga and Zubimendi among others.

The breakthrough came seven minutes into the second half when Saka converted a low cross from Jakub Kiwior, placing the ball into the far corner. The England international, later named Man of the Match, was substituted for 15-year-old academy product Max Dowman, who impressed with his poise and creativity.

Arsenal pushed for a second goal, but Milan substitute goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani produced two key saves, denying a Mikel Merino header in the 75th minute and tipping Leandro Trossard’s effort over the bar seven minutes later.

"I'm very happy with the attitude and the domination we showed throughout the game. But there are always things to improve," Arteta said after the match.

"I have to find that cohesion within the players, and they have to continue to step up to the next level. But we are heading in a good direction."

Arsenal will next face Premier League rivals Newcastle United on Sunday.