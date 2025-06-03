UK charges fourth suspect over fire targeting PM Keir Starmer's properties

On May 12 they had opened an investigation into a fire that caused damage outside Starmer's former family home in Kentish Town, north London, on the night of May 11.



Starmer still owns the property, UK media reports said, but he moved into the prime minister's official residence in Downing Street after his Labour Party's election victory last year.



Police said they were also investigating another fire at a property linked to Starmer on May 11 and a car that was set alight on May 8.