Art market pushes on with rocky crypto romance

PARIS: The closest most people get to owning a world-famous artwork is to buy a cheap poster from a gallery, but art dealers are determined to harness technology to draw in new collectors.

Anaida Schneider, a former banker based in Switzerland, is among those promoting new ownership schemes - for a small fee, investors can buy a digital chunk of a painting and share in the profits when she sells.

"Not everyone has US$1 million to invest," she told AFP. "So I came up with the idea to split, to make like a mutual fund but on the blockchain."

Each buyer gets an NFT (non-fungible token), the unique digital tokens created and stored on the blockchain, the computer code that underpins cryptocurrencies.

Although cryptoassets have been routed this year with plunging values, collapsing projects and widening scandals, the NFT art sector has weathered the storm better than other parts of the crypto world.

NFT artworks accounted for some US$2.8 billion in sales last year and the rate has declined only slightly in the first half of this year, according to analyst firm NonFungible.

Collectors and artists are among the most eager experimenters with the technology, even if it means owning only a slice of a digital copy of a painting.

A fifth of 300 collectors surveyed by the website Art+Tech Report said they had already engaged in so-called fractional ownership.

Schneider's Liechtenstein-based company Artessere offers squares of paintings by Soviet artists including Oleg Tselkov and Shimon Okshteyn for 100 or 200 euros (US$100 or US$200) a piece.

She is giving herself 10 years to resell them.

Schneider owns the paintings she sells, thus avoiding legal complications, but attempts to offer novel digital ownership schemes for publicly owned works is proving more tricky.