NASA nears second attempt to launch Artemis moon rocket on debut test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: Ground teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday (Sep 2) began a final full day of launch preparations on the eve of a second attempt to send NASA's giant, next-generation moon rocket on its debut test flight, five days after technical problems foiled an initial try.

Mission managers were still "go" for a Saturday afternoon lift-off of the 32-storey-tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion space capsule to kick off NASA's moon-to-Mars Artemis program, successor to the Apollo lunar missions a half-century ago, NASA officials said.

Tests conducted on Thursday night showed that technicians appeared to have fixed a leaky fuel line that contributed to NASA's decision to halt Monday's initial launch operation, Jeremy Parsons, a deputy program manager at the space centre, told reporters on Friday.

Two other key issues on the rocket itself - a faulty engine temperature sensor and some cracks in insulation foam - have largely been resolved, Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin told reporters on Thursday night.

Melody Lovin, a launch weather officer for the United States Space Force in Cape Canaveral, said that forecasts called for a 70 per cent chance of favourable conditions during the two-hour Saturday launch window, which opens at 2.17pm EDT (6.17pm GMT), as well as for a backup launch time on Monday.

"The weather continues to still look pretty good for the launch attempt on Saturday," Lovin said. "I do not expect weather to be a show-stopper by any means for either launch window."

Still, she added, the odds of scrubbing a launch on any given day for weather or any reason were about one in three.