Artemis astronauts glimpse Moon's 'Grand Canyon' ahead of historic lunar flyby

HOUSTON: The Artemis astronauts have taken in sights of the Moon never before seen by human eyes, crew members reported on Sunday (Apr 5) as their spacecraft crossed the two-thirds mark on their journey to a long-anticipated lunar flyby.

As the astronauts went to bed in the early hours of Sunday, closing out the fourth day of their 10-day mission, they were nearly 321,869km from Earth and 131,966km from the Moon, according to NASA's online dashboard.

The US space agency published on Sunday an image taken by the Artemis crew, showing a distant Moon with the Orientale basin visible.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," NASA said. The massive crater, which resembles a bullseye, had been photographed before by orbiting cameras.

Speaking to Canadian children live from space, astronaut Christina Koch said the crew was most excited to see the basin - sometimes known as the Moon's "Grand Canyon".

"It's very distinctive and no human eyes previously had seen this crater until today, really, when we were privileged enough to see it," Koch said during the question-and-answer session hosted by the Canadian Space Agency.

The next major milestone is expected overnight Sunday into Monday, at which point the astronauts will enter the "lunar sphere of influence", where the Moon's gravity will have a stronger pull on the spacecraft than Earth's.

If all proceeds smoothly, as the Orion spacecraft whips around the Moon the astronauts - Americans Koch, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover along with Canadian Jeremy Hansen - could set a record by venturing farther from Earth than any human before.