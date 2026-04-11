Artemis II astronauts safely back on Earth after historic trip around Moon

PUBLIC FASCINATION

For many in a global audience captivated by the latest Moon shot, it reaffirmed the achievements of science and technology at a time when big tech has become widely distrusted, even feared. More than three million viewers watched the splashdown on NASA's YouTube channel, the streaming service showed.

The return to Earth put the Orion spacecraft through a critical test of its heat shield, which sustained an unexpected level of scorching and stress on reentry during its 2022 debut test flight. As a result, NASA engineers altered the descent trajectory for Artemis II to reduce heat buildup and lower the risk to the capsule and its crew.

Last week's successful launch was a major milestone for the SLS rocket, handing its principal contractors Boeing and Northrop Grumman long-sought validation that the launch system, more than a decade in development, was ready to safely fly humans to space.

President Donald Trump congratulated the astronauts' return in a message posted to his Truth Social platform, saying "the entire trip was spectacular, the landing was perfect and, as President of the United States, I could not be more proud!"

NASA's renewed lunar ambitions have been clouded in recent months, however, by workforce reductions under the Trump administration's federal downsizing efforts that have cut space agency personnel by 20 per cent. The White House last week proposed a 2027 NASA budget that would cut US$3.4 billion from its science unit and some 40 science missions.

Compared with Apollo, born of the Cold War-era US-Soviet space race, NASA has characterised Artemis as a broader, more cooperative effort, while hoping to return to the Moon before China.

The US lunar programme has enlisted commercial partners such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, which are building the programme's lunar landers, and the space agencies of Europe, Canada and Japan.

The flight's conclusion puts NASA's focus on Artemis III, a mission planned for next year involving a crewed docking test in Earth's orbit with both of the lunar landers, before they attempt to land humans on the lunar surface for Artemis IV.

The Artemis III astronaut crew will be announced "soon," Kshatriya told reporters after the Artemis II crew's return. The landers' development, though, has been delayed, likely pushing those missions back.

As Artemis II commander Wiseman and his crew approached Earth's atmosphere for re-entry on Friday, he told mission control: "We got a great view of the Moon out window 2, looks a little smaller than yesterday."

"Guess we'll have to go back," replied fellow NASA astronaut Jacki Mahaffey from mission control in Houston.