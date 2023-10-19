Artificial intelligence offers promise – and peril – in cyberthreat landscape: US national security official

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is a double-edged sword for cybersecurity, given its potential to anticipate potential threats and at the same time give adversaries more tools to penetrate systems, said a United States national security official.

“AI really does bring peril, but also promise in the area of cybersecurity,” said Ms Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology at the United States National Security Council, on Wednesday (Oct 18). The council is the US president's principal forum for national security and foreign policy decision making.

AI could help the council more quickly find anomalous activity, she told CNA on the sidelines of the Singapore International Cyber Week held from Monday to Thursday.

“We see AI potentially help us both generate more secure code, find vulnerabilities in code and accelerate development of patches," she said.