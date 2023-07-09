AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

BURBANK: Aw, gee! The technology driving artificial intelligence sure is swell, but it could never capture the essence of Mickey Mouse, according to the man who voices Disney's mascot.

As part of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary celebration, AFP spoke with animators, archivists and Mickey voice actor Bret Iwan about the company's past and future, including the potential for AI - a topic currently roiling Hollywood.

"Gosh, I would say, of course there's amazing technology being developed with AI, and it's so impressive," said Iwan.

"But I don't think anything can replace the heart of a character and more importantly, the heart of storytelling."

Artificial intelligence, and the threat it poses to professions across the entertainment industry, has been a constant source of hand-wringing in Hollywood this summer.

AFP's visit to Disney's sprawling studio near Los Angeles came during the ongoing strike by writers, in part over fears that AI could replace them.

The issue is also among demands being negotiated by Hollywood actors who are worried about AI cloning their voices and likenesses, and who could strike as soon as Thursday.

But for Iwan, character and storytelling are "unique to a performer, a writer, an animator, an artist, a creator".

"I have to believe that that part is what's going to hold out, and keep real people doing the job for a while!"

Iwan is one of just four people to have ever been Mickey's official voice.