Asos founder dies after falling from condo balcony in Thailand: Reports

One of the co-founders of online fashion retailer Asos has died following a fall from a condominium in the Thai city of Pattaya.

Quentin Griffiths had been alone in his unit in the 18-floor high-rise and his room was locked on the inside, the BBC reported on Friday (Feb 20), adding that there was no trace of any break-ins at the time of his death.

The BBC said Griffiths fell to his death on Feb 9 and police were called to look into the case after the British national was found dead on the ground.

An autopsy did not indicate any evidence of foul play and Thai police said Griffiths had been involved in two ongoing court cases that might have caused him stress, added the report.

News outlets The Sun and Daily Mail said the 58-year-old millionaire had been accused by his Thai ex-wife of stealing £500,000 (US$672,000) from a company they operated together.

The reports said Griffith was arrested last year over the matter and released after questioning, as police continued their probe.

ASOS was founded in 2000 by Griffiths and Nick Robertson under the name As Seen On Screen. The company transitioned to its present name in 2003.

According to its website, the fashion giant has 17 million active customers in over 150 markets.