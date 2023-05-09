Associated Press wins public service, photo Pulitzers for Ukraine coverage

NEW YORK: The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism on Monday (May 8), in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of the Ukraine war that included startling images of Russia’s siege of Mariupol.

AL.com, of Birmingham, Alabama, won two Pulitzers, in local reporting and commentary. The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and the Washington Post also won two awards each.

The New York Times was honoured with an international reporting award for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Pulitzers were also given for work surrounding the US Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v Wade abortion standard, the government’s policy of child separation at the border, and welfare spending in Mississippi.

For its public service award, the Pulitzers cited the work of AP videojournalist Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka, video producer Vasilisa Stepanenko and reporter Lori Hinnant. For nearly three weeks, AP had the only international journalists in Mariupol, capturing notable images of an injured, pregnant woman being rushed to medical help and Russia firing on civilian targets.