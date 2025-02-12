What you need to know about 2024 YR4, the asteroid that could hit Earth in about eight years' time

SINGAPORE: A recently detected asteroid about the size of a football field currently has a greater than 2 per cent chance of colliding with Earth in about eight years' time.

Scientists are not panicking yet, but they are watching the asteroid, dubbed 2024 YR4, closely.

Here is what you need to know about it:

What do we know so far?

The asteroid was first spotted on Dec 27, 2024, through a telescope at the El Sauce Observatory in Chile. The telescope is part of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), which comprises several telescopes around the world.

ATLAS, which is funded by the United States' space agency NASA, is managed by the University of Hawaii's Institute for Astronomy.

Based on its brightness, astronomers estimate that 2024 YR4 is between 40m and 90m wide.

By New Year's Eve, the asteroid had been reported as an object of concern to Kelly Fast, acting planetary defence officer at NASA.

"You get observations, they drop off again. This one looked like it had the potential to stick around," she told AFP.

The risk assessment kept climbing, and on Jan 29, the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN), a global planetary defence collaboration, issued a memo on the asteroid.

2024 YR4 follows a highly elliptical four-year orbit, swinging through the inner planets before shooting past Mars and out towards Jupiter.

For now, it's zooming away from Earth – its next close pass will not come until 2028.