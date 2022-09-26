NASA to deflect asteroid in key test of planetary defence

Also watching the event: An array of telescopes, both on Earth and in space - including the recently operational James Webb - which might be able to see a brightening cloud of dust.

Finally, a full picture of what the system looks like will be revealed when a European Space Agency mission four years down the line called Hera arrives to survey Dimorphos's surface and measure its mass, which scientists can only guess at currently.

BEING PREPARED

Very few of the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system are considered potentially hazardous to our planet, and none are expected in the next hundred or so years.

But "I guarantee to you that if you wait long enough, there will be an object," said NASA's Thomas Zurbuchen.

We know that from the geological record - for example, the 9.7km-wide Chicxulub asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago, plunging the world into a long winter that led to the mass extinction of the dinosaurs along with 75 per cent of all species.

An asteroid the size of Dimorphos, by contrast, would only cause a regional impact, such as devastating a city, albeit with greater force than any nuclear bomb in history.

Smaller asteroids are far more common and pose a greater theoretical concern in the near term, making the pair suitable test subjects for their size, according to NASA scientists and planetary defence experts.

How much momentum DART imparts on Dimorphos will depend on whether the asteroid is solid rock, or more like a "rubbish pile" of boulders bound by mutual gravity, a property that's not yet known.

The shape of the asteroid is also not known, but NASA engineers are confident DART's SmartNav guidance system will hit its target.

NASA has put the entire cost of the DART project at US$330 million, well below that of many of the space agency's most ambitious science missions.

If it misses, NASA will have another shot in two years' time, with the spaceship containing just enough fuel for another pass.

But if it succeeds, the mission will mark the first step towards a world capable of defending itself from a future existential threat.